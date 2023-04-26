YS Jagan to disburse Jagananna Vasathi Deevena funds today in Anantapur

One of the welfare schemes offered by the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh is Jagananna Vasathi Deevena. The state government on Wednesday will deposit cash of Rs. 912.71 crores into the bank accounts of 9,55,662 mothers of students in the state.



Chief Minister Jagan will release this amount of money at an event to be held at Narpala in Anantapur district. The government has revealed that Rs.4,275.76 crores have been deposited so far along with Rs.912.71 crores to be deposited on Wednesday.



The state government has been implementing this scheme with the aim that the education of the students should not be a burden on the parents. The YSRCP government has also paid the pending dues of Rs.1778 crore since 2017.



As part of Jagananna Vasathi Devena scheme, financial assistance is being provided to poor students studying higher education in two installments of Rs.10,000 to ITI students, Rs.15,000 to polytechnic students and Rs.20,000 to those pursuing degree, engineering, medicine etc.

