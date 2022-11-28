YS Jagan to disburse Zero Interest subsidy and input subsidy to farmers

The Andhra Pradesh state government has made all arrangements to deposit a total of Rs.199.94 crores in the accounts of farmers who have not received subsidy payments due to technical reasons in the past, along with YSR zero interest subsidy for Rabi 2020-21 and Kharif-2021 seasons, input subsidy for crops damaged by various types of calamities in Kharif-2022 season.



CM YS Jagan on Monday will virtually deposit this amount directly in the farmers' accounts. Rs.45.22 crores will be deposited to 2.54 lakh eligible people in Rabi 2020-21 season and Rs.115.33 crore to 5.68 lakh eligible people in the Kharif-2021 season under zero interest subsidy. Similarly, an input subsidy of Rs.39.39 crore will be deposited before the end of the Kharif season for 45,998 farmers affected by Godavari floods and untimely rains during the Kharif-2022 season.



In the past three years, Rs.1,795.40 crores of crop damage compensation have been deposited for 20.85 lakh people, and with the latest amount to be deposited, input subsidy of Rs.1,834.79 crores will be deposited for 21.31 lakh farmers. Also, Rs 1,282.11 crore of zero interest subsidy was given to 65.65 lakh people in the last three years, and with the amount to be deposited, 73.88 lakh farmers will get Rs 1,834.55 crore of zero interest subsidy. In the last three years and five months, farmers have been given Rs. 1,37,975.48 crores in assistance.