YS Jagan to head to London today

YSR Congress Party chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, is set to depart for London today along with his wife, YS Bharathi. The couple will leave for London to attend the convocation ceremony for their younger daughter, Varsha, scheduled for the 16th of this month.

This marks yet another visit to London for the Jagan couple, who are expected to return to their home state by the 30th of this month. Importantly, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has granted permission for Jagan to travel abroad, allowing him to journey to the UK from the 11th to the 30th of this month.

The court's decision follows a previous condition imposed on Jagan's bail regarding a DA case, stating that he should not leave the country without permission. In light of his daughter's graduation, Jagan approached the court requesting special permission to attend the ceremony, which was subsequently granted.