YS Jagan to hold a meeting with YSRCP MPs to chalk out a plan to be implemented in parliament

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will reportedly hold a virtual meeting with YSRCP MPs today at 12.30 pm. On this occasion, he will discuss with the MPs the strategy to be followed in the to be started Parliament sessions from Monday. The chief minister likely to direct the MPs to raise the voice parliament over the disbursement of funds that are due to the state and acquiring of irrigation projects to the state. Moreover, it is a known fact that the YSRCP MPs would bring the issue of special status for debate in Parliament.

The Chief Minister will direct the MPs to avail of the opportunities of all formats in Parliament. Today's meeting will be held on the GST arrears due to the state, along with funds for central sponsored schemes and the fundraising agenda for the Polavaram project. YSRCP Lok Sabha leader Mithun Reddy has already asked the Speaker to discuss issues like corona control measures related to Andhra Pradesh and GST funds that the center is due to the states at the BAC meeting.



Meanwhile, the Parliament officials have made all arrangements for the conduction of the monsoon parliament session to begin from today. The government has also conducted tests for the members from last week. In this backdrop, YSRCP MP Reddappa who went to the Delhi to attend Parliament sessions tested positive for Coronavirus at the Parliament Secretariat despite not having any symptoms. Authorities advised him to stay in isolation. With this, he will stay away from Lok Sabha meetings. On the other hand, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha also tested positive for coronavirus on last Saturday. It is a known fact that the Speaker of the Lok Sabha has already announced that there will be no permission to the members who possess the coronavirus symptoms.

