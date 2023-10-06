Live
Just In
YS Jagan to hold crucial meeting with YSRCP leaders in Vijayawada on October 9
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been primarily focused on administration, has now shifted his attention towards the party.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been primarily focused on administration, has now shifted his attention towards the party. The process of gearing up the party for the 2024 elections has commenced. Jagan has dedicated much of his time to managing administrative affairs, conducting regular reviews with authorities to ensure seamless implementation of welfare schemes for the benefit of the people. However, he is now balancing his focus between the party and governance.
A significant meeting is scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada on the 9th of this month, where CM Jagan will engage with YSRCP party leaders. Leaders at the constituency and mandal levels are expected to attend this crucial meeting. During the gathering, Jagan will explain the slogan "AP Needs Jagan" to the present leaders. This meeting marks the beginning of a series of discussions with party leaders in preparation for the upcoming elections, as the election time draws near.
With the ruling party convening a meeting following the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh has gained prominence in the political landscape. CM Jagan will provide guidance to party members on key issues pertaining to the 2024 elections.