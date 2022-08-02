YS Jagan to inaugurate Pingali Venkaiah's 146th birth anniversary celebrations

Chief Minister YS Jagan will inaugurate the 146th birth anniversary celebrations of the designer of the national flag and freedom fighter Pingali Venkaiah on Tuesday (today). As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, CM Jagan will unveil the tricolor flag at the camp office and inaugurate the photo exhibition on the life history of Pingali Venkaiah.

Minister Jogi Ramesh will participate in the program in Bhatlapenumarru village of Pingali Venkaiah's hometown, Krishna district while Minister RK Roja will participate in Nagari.

The celebrations will be organised under the direction of the collectors of all the districts. Also, the postal department will unveil a special cover designed on Pingali Venkaiah.

Pingali Venkaiah was born on 2nd August 1876. At the age of 12, he completed his secondary education in Machilipatnam and joined the army. He met Gandhi when he went to South Africa and attracted by his speeches. He designed tricolour national flag with the desire to do something for the country. It was approved with minor changes in the meetings held in Vijayawada.

The tricolor flag has become famous as a great symbol of patriotism in the hearts of millions of Indians. On the other hand, Union Minister Kishan Reddy revealed that the Central Government will organize Pingali Venkaiah birth anniversary celebrations this year and will release a postal stamp on his name.