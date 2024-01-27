YS Jagan to kickstart election campaign from Bhimili, to address a meeting titled Siddam

The ruling YSRCP is fully preparing its election cadre for the upcoming general elections. They are holding a meeting in Bhimili Constituency Sangivalasa under the name Siddham to direct the cadre on facing the elections. Over three lakh people are expected to attend the meeting.



The Chief Minister will speak to them for about an hour and a half. Meanwhile, the Central Election Commission is making arrangements for the elections, including finalizing the voter list and focusing on key issues such as polling booths and security. It is anticipated that the election notification will be released in February.

The YSRCP has almost completed the process of selecting candidates for the elections and has appointed new in-charges in around 60 constituencies. They are starting their election campaign with the aim of winning for the second time in a row and coming to power.

They will highlight the development, welfare, and schemes implemented during their rule and make comparisons with the previous government. Overall, the ruling YSRCP is fully prepared for the upcoming elections.