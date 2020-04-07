YS Jagan to launch first made in Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus test kit in this week

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to launch the first made in AP COVID19 test kit in a couple of days. The commercial production of the test kits will be commenced in the next week. Along with that the ventilators also will be produced at the Med Tech Zone in Vizag.

State Government already released Rs 30 cr to the companies working on it, apart from the Rs 8 cr by the union government. As per the technology and guidance are given by both State and Union Governments, the equipment will be manufactured, according to the sources in the Department of Industries, Govt of AP.

The required manufacturing infrastructure along with technology for manufacturing of ventilators and diagnostic kits put in place. The production of thermal scanners has already started.

Renowned firms have been roped in for making large scale national and international orders. The Govt of India already placed an order with AMTZ for the supply of 3500 ventilators. AMTZ will have the capacity to make approximately 3000 ventilators in April and 6000 every month from May. Similarly, corona diagnostic kits will be made at the capacity of 10,000 kits a week, reaching about 25,000 kits a week by May.

Since the Drug Controller General of India has exempted all manufacturing approvals valid across the country, due to crisis. Hence, the manufacturing firms are roped into the production of essential drugs, diagnostic kits and ventilators. ICMR has approved the kits that would be manufactured at AMTZ at Vizag. This firm will be ready to supply and meet targets of ventilators and kits for national and international markets by May, according to the sources in the Industrial Department.

♦ Commercial production of ventilators, test kits to start from next week at Med Tech Zone

♦ AP products to be supplied across the country and globally

♦ It is estimated that AP needed at least 25,000 test kits and more than 5,000 ventilators

♦ Capacity of production will be 1 lakh kits and 6,000 ventilators per month from May in AP

♦ Labour allowed to work round full time at manufacturing units in Med Tech Zone, Vizag

♦ Govt directed companies to provide accommodation to the workers at the companies, so as to avoid physical connection to the outside society