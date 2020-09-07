YS Jagan to launch YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme today, here are the details of scheme

They say health is wealth, which is true and the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has been implementing several schemes to keep the state healthy especially for pregnant women and children. In this backdrop, the government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate yet another scheme names YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme today.

CM YS Jagan will launch the schemes from his camp office. Through these, the government has made arrangements to strengthen Anganwadi Centers and provide fortified nutritious food to pregnant women, nursing mothers and children. In addition with existing Amruta Hastam, Balamrutam YSR Sampoorna Poshana Scheme will be implemented.

The scheme will be implemented in 8 ITDAs, 52 ICDS projects and 8,320 Anganwadi Centers in 77 tribal and sub-plan zones in 4 states where 66,000 pregnant and postpartum women are provided with hot milk, rice, pulses, vegetables or greens, and eggs 25 days a month. Under the Take Home Nutrition Kit, 2 kg of multi-grain oatmeal, half kg of peanut butter, copper flour jaggery and dried dates will be distributed.

A total of Rs 87.12 crore will be spent on each beneficiary at the rate of Rs 1,100 per month with 1.64 lakh children under the age of 36 to 72 months are given 200 GM's of hot rice, pulses, vegetables, 200 ml of milk, egg and 50 grams of balamrutham laddu for 25 days in a month. The total cost is Rs 108.83 crore at a rate of Rs 553 per person.

As many as 1.50 lakh children between the ages of 6 and 36 months will be provided with 2.5 kg of infant formula milk, 30 eggs and 6 liters of milk per month while under the take Home Nutrition Kit, which takes Rs 111.60 crore at a rate of Rs 620 per month and a total of Rs 307.55 crore will be spent on 3.80 lakh beneficiaries.

The scheme will be implemented in 47,287 Anganwadi Centers across the state except 77 tribal zones. 5.80 lakh pregnant and postpartum women are provided hot milk, rice, pulses, vegetables, chicken and eggs 25 days a month. Under the Take Home Nutrition Kit, 250 grams of peanut butter, 1 kg of copper flour, 250 gms of jaggery, another 250 gm of dried dates and 1 kg of sajja flour are provided per month. For this, the government will spend a total of Rs 591.60 crore at a rate of Rs 850 per person per month.

Under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme, a total of Rs 296.52 crore will be spent on the scheme at a rate of Rs. 350 per month for 7.06 lakh children between the ages of 36 and 72 months and a total of Rs. 667.44 crore will be spent on 13.50 lakh children under 6 to 36 months at a rate of Rs. 412 each for which the government will spend Rs 1,555.56 crore for a total of 26.36 lakh beneficiaries under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme. ICDS Project Director Kritika Shukla said that all arrangements have been made for the implementation of these two schemes.