YS Jagan to meet central team today to brief over crop loss in the state

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to meet the central team today. The central team, which has been inspecting areas affected by rains and floods in the state for two days, will meet the CM at 11:30 am today. In a power point presentation on flood damage, the chief secretary Nilam Sawhney central team pointed out that 6,386 crore was damaged. The state government has asked the Center to provide Rs 840 crore for temporary relief and Rs 4,439 crore for permanent rehabilitation.

According to the report, 903 crore rupees was lost on crop damage in 2 lakh 12 thousand hectares and 483 crore rupees in 24,515 hectares of horticultural crops. CM Jagan will ask the central team to provide immediate relief and relaxation on the purchase of wet grain. However, it is learnt that CM Jagan has already written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking help to repair the damage caused by the floods.

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy's briefed central team that heavy rains and floods had caused a loss of Rs 2,442 crore to various sectors in East Godavari district. A team led by Union Home Secretary Sourav Roy visited the district on Tuesday to inspect the crop damage and road condition. A delegation comprising Union Rural Development Assistant Commissioner Ayush Punia, Road Transport and Highways Ministry SE Shravan Kumar Singh and Union Finance Ministry Expenditure Consultant RB Kaul were also present on the occasion.

The team first met farmers in Ravulapalem, Podagatlapally, Jonada and other areas to assess crop damage. A banana farmer complained that although the crop looked green, it had been in the water for 21 days and its roots were rotten and there was no germination. The team inspected a photo exhibition at the Kakinada Collectorate. Details of the damage were explained by the collector through a power point presentation. Rains and floods caused damage to agriculture and horticulture by Rs 422.60 crore and infrastructure by Rs 2,019.43 crore.