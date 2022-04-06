YS Jagan to meet governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, to brief over cabinet reshuffle

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday at 5.30 pm to discuss on the cabinet reshuffle and reorganisation of new districts.

The chief minister would brief the governor on the cabinet reshuffle to be taken place on the 11th of this month. CM YS Jagan will ask the governor to administer the oath to the new ministers on the same day.

The governor, who was on a visit to his home state of Orissa and Delhi for the past week, reached Vijayawada Raj Bhavan from Delhi on Tuesday night.

Following the meeting with the Governor, the process of ministerial expansion will be expedited. Meanwhile, the cabinet is scheduled to meet at 3 pm on Thursday.