YS Jagan to participate in Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Utsav today in Hyderabad

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Hyderabad on Monday. He will participate in the Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Utsav being held at the city of Sri Rama in Muchintal near Shamshabad. CM Jagan will leave Gannavaram Airport for Hyderabad at 3.50 pm on Monday.



He will arrive at Shamshabad at 4.30 pm and proceed to the ceremony area from there. After participating in the celebrations of Sri Ramanuja, CM Jagan will return to Tadepalli at 9.05 pm.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste, and creed.