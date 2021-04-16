YS Jagan to review over coronavirus vaccination and testing with Collectors and SPs

With the spike in coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh at an alarming rate, the government has intensified its measures to control the spread of virus abd directed officials to take steps to speed up the vaccination of testing across the state. In this backdrop, the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be holding review meeting with district collectors and SPs to chalk our a plan and give directions over the coronavirus containment program. He would discuss over the vaccination and testing programs to be carried out in the state. He would direct Collectors and district officials to focus on tracing, testing and treatment of covid patients.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday has taken a key step to curb the rampant coronavirus and carry out vaccinations against it. The government on Thursday appointed a high-level committee comprising senior IAS officers to administer coronavirus vaccination. In total, the government has decided to maintain a command control centre with 21 senior IAS officers on the committee, with an additional 13 senior IAS officers for 13 districts.

The committee will oversee covid examinations, covid visitors monitoring, 104 call center management, hospital beds and medical services. entrusted with the task of actively administering the covid vaccination. Command control will be constantly monitored to ensure immediate medical assistance to covid victims. In addition to these measures, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is constantly monitoring the corona containment in the state. Measures are being taken to prevent corona outbreaks by issuing directives from time to time.

On the other hand, According to the state health bulletin released by the government on Wednesday, as many as 5086 new positive cases emerged in the last 24 hours as on Thursday morning. The total number of cases have mounted to 9,42,135 cases. While the death toll has rose to 7353 with 15 deaths on a single day. Chittoor district has been witnessing more deaths since last week. The recoveries has been but slow and 1745 more people recovered in the state till Thursday taking the total recoveries to 9,03,072 and the active cases stands at 31,710.