YS Jagan to roll out YSR Bheema Scheme to benefit 1.41 crore poor, check details here

It is already new that the YSRCP president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has focused on public welfare ever since coming to power implementing new welfare schemes to benefit the poor across the state. In this backdrop, the government is ready to bring yet another program for the poor i.e YSR Bheema scheme to help the person who met with an accident. However, the scheme is applicable for only those who have white ration card. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will launch the scheme today, which costs Rs 583.50 crore a year on the scheme to benefit 1.41 crore rice card holders in the state.

The scheme is applicable to those who are between 18 to 70 years of age and those who support a family. Beneficiaries between the ages of 18 to 50 years will get Rs. 2 lakhs in case of natural death while in case of accidental death or complete disability, Rs. 5 lakhs insurance compensation will be given to the nominee and beneficiaries between the ages of 51 and 70 will be entitled for compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the nominee in case of accidental death or permanent disability. Beneficiaries between the ages of 18-70 will get an insurance compensation of Rs 1.50 lakh in case of accidental partial or permanent disability.

When it comes to the selection process of beneficiaries, volunteers would survey door to door and check for the white ration card holders, which will further supervised by the Secretary of Welfare within the Secretariat. The selected beneficiaries should open a bank account including the nominee. The beneficiaries have to pay a premium of Rs. 15/ per annum.

Nominees include wife, 21-year-old son, unmarried daughter, widowed daughter and dependent parents, widowed daughter-in-law or her children should be nominated. The Beneficiary is given an Identity Card with Unique Identification Number (Unique Id), policy no.The insurance must be paid within 15 days of the claim being intimate. The district federations under the SERP process the claim and the amount is deposited directly in their bank account. The beneficiaries are advised to contact PD DRDA for complaints regarding Insurance Enrollment or Claim Payment.