YS Jagan to tour Kadapa district for three days from today

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has commenced a three-day tour of Kadapa district, beginning today in his home constituency of Pulivendula. Jagan arrived directly from Bangalore this afternoon and will spend the next three days engaging with local communities and stakeholders.

This evening, he will hold a public darbar at his camp office from 4 pm to 7 pm, followed by an overnight stay at his residence in Pulivendula.

On Wednesday morning, Jagan is scheduled to attend a wedding at the Pulivendula Vasavi Function Hall at 9 am. Following the ceremony, he will visit Brahmanpalli to inspect local banana plantations and engage in discussions with farmers about their agricultural practices.

Subsequently, he will pay a visit to the family of former Lingala Sarpanch Mahesh Reddy before heading to the residence of Lingala Ramalinga Reddy in Velpula. After a busy afternoon, Jagan will again host a public darbar at his camp office until 7 pm before returning to his residence for the night.

Jagan is set to depart for Bangalore from Pulivendula at 8 am on Thursday.