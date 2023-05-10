YS Jagan to tour Visakhapatnam tomorrow, here is the schedule

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam tomorrow (Thursday) and will participate in the inauguration of various development programs. He will leave Tadepalli residence at 2 pm on Thursday and reach Visakhapatnam at 3.20 pm. From there he will reach PM Palem YSR Stadium at 3.50 pm. The statue of YSR installed there will be unveiled.



The Chief Minister will reach Apollo Hospital at 4.50 pm near Arilova and start Apollo Cancer Hospital. After addressing the programme, they will leave from there and reach Beach Road at 5.50 pm, where he will inaugurate the Sea Harrier warplane museum developed by VMRDA.



In addition, the VMRDA complex in Ramnagar and the indoor sports arena in MVP will be opened from there. Later, the foundation stone will be laid for the Kapu Building in Endada and the Fish Landing Center in Bhimili. From there, they will participate in the wedding reception of MLA Golla Baburao's son, which is being held at AU Convention Hall, Beach Road at 6.15 pm, and then return at 7 pm and reach Tadepalli residence at 8.20 pm.