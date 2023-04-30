YS Jagan to tour Vizianagaram, Vizag on May 3, to lay stone for Bhogapuram airport, here is schedule

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts on 3rd of next month. In Vizianagaram district, the foundation stone for the construction of Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport, the construction of Chinthapalli Fish Landing Center and the remaining works of Tarakaramathirdha Sagar Project will be initiated. He will later lau the foundation for Vizag IT Tech Park at Madhurawada.

According to schedule, YS Jagan will leave Tadepalli residence at 8 am and reach the helipad at A. Ravivalasa village of Bhogapuram mandal at 10 am and later reach GMR Center at 10.25 hrs and lay foundation stone of Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport.

At 10.30 am, stone plaques for the construction of Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport, construction of Chintapalli Fish Landing Center and surplus works of Tarakaramathirdha Sagar Project will be unveiled. At 10.55 am he will reach the public meeting venue arranged at Savaravilli. After the meeting, the Chief Minister will leave for Visakhapatnam at 1.20 pm.

The Chief Minister will reach Madhurawada at 1.40 pm and leave by road and reach the venue at IT Hills No. 4 at 2 o'clock. 2.30–3.00 Participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony of Vizag IT Tech Park. The CM will visit the photo exhibition organized there and then address the program organized with industrialists.

Later, at 3.50 p.m., they will leave from there and reach Visakha MP MVV Satyanarayana's residence at Rushikonda to meet MP's son who got recently married. Later, he will depart from Madhurawada Helipad at 5 pm and reach Visakhapatnam Airport at 5.20 pm. It will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.30 pm and reach Tadepalli residence at 6.45 pm.