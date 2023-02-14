YS Jagan to visit Kadapa district tomorrow, to lay foundation stone for steel plant

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the Kadapa district tomorrow and lay foundation stone for steel factory at Sunnapurallapalle and later attend a wedding reception at Pulivendulu.

According to the schedule of the CM's visit, he will leave Tadepalli residence around 9 am and reach Sunnapuralpalle of Jammalamadugu Mandal around eleven o'clock. He will participate in Bhumi Puja and unveil the stone plaques related to JSW Steel Plant. A meeting on steel plant infrastructure will be held there.

After that, they will reach Pulivendula around 1:00 in the afternoon and participate in the wedding reception of Mooli Balarami Reddy's son at the SCSR function hall there and bless the newlyweds. After this program, he will return to Tadepalli residence in the evening.