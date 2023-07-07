Live
YS Jagan to visit Kalyandurg tomorrow to participate in YSR Rythu Dinotsavam event
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Anantapur district tomorrow and will be participating in the YSR Rythu Day event in Kalyandurg. which is being held in honour of the late Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy's birth anniversary.
During the event, CM Jagan will distribute Kharif-2022 insurance compensation to farmers who have suffered crop losses in the Kharif season of 2022. Following this, CM Jagan will address the public in a meeting.
It is worth mentioning that CM Jagan has previously announced support for farmers who have faced losses during the same season. As part of this, input subsidies are being provided to farmers. On July 8th of this year, CM Jagan will release the funds for this purpose in Kalyanadurg of Anantapur district.
Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and District Minister Usha Sricharan are overseeing the arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit. Minister Peddireddy has stated that CM Jagan has implemented numerous welfare schemes for the farmers benefit.