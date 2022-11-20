YS Jagan to visit Narasapuram tomorrow, to lay foundation for development programs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Narasapuram of West Godavari district tomorrow (Monday) to participate in inauguration ceremonies and lay foundation stone for many development programs in Narasapuram.

The following is the schedule of CM Jagan's visit to Narasapuram tomorrow. CM Jagan will leave Tadepalli residence at 10 am and reach Narasapuram at 10.50 am and participate in various inauguration ceremonies and foundation stone laying of various development programs will be done from 11.15 to till 12.50 pm.

Later, CM Jagan participated in the public meeting. CM Jagan will leave at 1.15 pm and reach Tadepalli at 2.00 pm.