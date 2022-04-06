YS Jagan to visit Narasaraopet of Palnadu tomorrow to honour village volunteers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Palnadu district headquarters Narasaraopet on Thursday. As part of the schedule, he will depart from Tadepalli residence at 10 am and reach SSN College Grounds at Narasaraopet at 10.35 am. The chief minister will unveil Kasu Vengalareddy statue at PNC College at 10.50 am.



He will then arrive at the stadium at 11.00am and attend a public meeting to honour the volunteerson the same platform and provide incentives. The train will leave Narasaraopet at 12.35 pm and reach Tadepalli residence.

Meanwhile, it is known that the Erstwhile Guntur district has been divided as Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts. The district administration has already started work in Narasaraopet, the district headquarters of Palnadu.



After his tour of Narasaraopet, YS Jagan will hold a cabinet meeting in the afternoon. The chief minister will announce the list of the ministers who had to resign. The new cabinet will take oath on April 11.