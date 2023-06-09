Live
YS Jagan to visit Palnadu district on June 12, to give YSR Vidya Kanuka
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will visit Palnadu district on the 12th of this month as part of the program to launch the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme for the fourth consecutive year.
On the 12th at 9 am, he will leave Tadepalli residence and reach Krosur in Palnadu district. There he will lay foundation stone for various development works of Pedakurapadu Constituency at AP Model School.
Later, in a public meeting, Jagananna will launch the education gift scheme and after the addressal, kits will be given to the students. He will leave and reach Tadepalli in the afternoon.
