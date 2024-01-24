Live
- Devotees Flock To Newly Consecrated Ram Mandir In Ayodhya For Second Consecutive Day
- AP Congress to receive applications for Assembly and parliament elections candidature from today
- It is uphill task for Ramesh, Parthasarathy
- Tragic Death Prompts Delhi Government Inquiry Into Alleged School Assault
- KTR campaign against BJP termed ‘downright lies’
- Ram temple extends 'darshan' timings to deal with rush
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th January 2024
- India’s coronary drug-eluting stents mkt to see 4% CAGR by 2033
- YS Jagan to visit Tirupati today to participate in ITES
- 224 million children worldwide urgently need quality education: ECW
Just In
YS Jagan to visit Tirupati today to participate in ITES
Highlights
The Chief Minister, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, is scheduled to visit Tirupati today to attend the India Today Education Conference.
The Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is scheduled to visit Tirupati today to attend the India Today Education Conference.
According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Jagan will depart from Tadepalli in the evening and reach Renigunta Airport. From there, he will proceed to Taj Hotel, where the conference is being held.
After participating in the summit, he will make his way back to Tadepalli. In anticipation of the CM's visit, officials have made necessary security arrangements in Tirupati.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS