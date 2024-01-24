YS Jagan to visit Tirupati today to participate in ITES

The Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is scheduled to visit Tirupati today to attend the India Today Education Conference.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Jagan will depart from Tadepalli in the evening and reach Renigunta Airport. From there, he will proceed to Taj Hotel, where the conference is being held.

After participating in the summit, he will make his way back to Tadepalli. In anticipation of the CM's visit, officials have made necessary security arrangements in Tirupati.