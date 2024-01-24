  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan to visit Tirupati today to participate in ITES

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

The Chief Minister, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, is scheduled to visit Tirupati today to attend the India Today Education Conference.

The Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is scheduled to visit Tirupati today to attend the India Today Education Conference.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Jagan will depart from Tadepalli in the evening and reach Renigunta Airport. From there, he will proceed to Taj Hotel, where the conference is being held.

After participating in the summit, he will make his way back to Tadepalli. In anticipation of the CM's visit, officials have made necessary security arrangements in Tirupati.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X