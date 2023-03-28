  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan to visit Visakhapatnam today to participate in G-20 conference

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will visit to Visakhapatnam on Tuesday to attend the G-20 conference to be started at Radisson Blue Hotel

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will visit to Visakhapatnam on Tuesday to attend the G-20 conference to be started at Radisson Blue Hotel. As part of schedule, the chief minister will leave from Gannavaram airport and will reach Visakhapatnam airport at 5.15 pm. From there they will reach Radisson Blue Hotel in Rushikonda.

He will hold discussion with the representatives of 20 countries coming to the G-20 summit from 7 to 8 pm. Afterwards, they will host the foreign guests by participating in the 'Gala Dinner'. CM will address the conference on this occasion.

Later, he will leave Rushikonda Radisson Blu Resorts at 8 pm and reach Visakhapatnam airport at 8.35 pm. From there they will go to Gannavaram by plane.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X