YS Jagan to visit Visakhapatnam today to participate in G-20 conference

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will visit to Visakhapatnam on Tuesday to attend the G-20 conference to be started at Radisson Blue Hotel. As part of schedule, the chief minister will leave from Gannavaram airport and will reach Visakhapatnam airport at 5.15 pm. From there they will reach Radisson Blue Hotel in Rushikonda.



He will hold discussion with the representatives of 20 countries coming to the G-20 summit from 7 to 8 pm. Afterwards, they will host the foreign guests by participating in the 'Gala Dinner'. CM will address the conference on this occasion.

Later, he will leave Rushikonda Radisson Blu Resorts at 8 pm and reach Visakhapatnam airport at 8.35 pm. From there they will go to Gannavaram by plane.