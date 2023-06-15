YS Jagan virtually launches 4G services to remote areas in state

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday virtually launched 4G services to the remote areas of the state along with 100 Jio towers simultaneously virtually from the camp office. The chief minister inaugurated 85 towers in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, 10 towers in Parvathipuram Manyam district, 3 towers in Annamayya district and 2 towers in YSR Kadapa district. Reliance Jio, the company that installed the towers, will upgrade the 5G services in the future.



With to the newly opened cell towers, the public representatives, collectors and people from the remote areas of the respective districts directly participated in the video conference with the Chief Minister. CM Jagan interacted with the tribals of those areas.

Under this project, new towers will be installed in 2,704 areas in which the government has already handed over 2,363 places for this purpose. The government has taken action to set up towers in all areas by December.