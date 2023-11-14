YS Jagan wishes Children on National Children Day, says education is the greatest asset

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that education is the greatest asset given to children and opined that Andhra Pradesh government is giving great importance to world-class education. On the occasion of Children's Day, he congratulated the boys and girls through X and paid tributes on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Education is the greatest asset we give to our children. Taking steps in that direction and laying emphasis on world-class education, we have brought English medium teaching and have increased the importance of sports in government schools so that our children excel at the national level. We have brought many reforms from Anganwadis to colleges," said CM Jagan in a tweet.

CM Jagan has said in the tweet that he is paying tribute to the first Prime Minister of the country Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru on his birth anniversary. Happy Children's Day to all the boys and girls of the state.