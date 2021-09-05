YS Jagan wishes teachers on Teachers Day, tweets education is the only eternal asset

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday extended wishes to all the teachers across the country on the occasion of Teachers Day celebrated on September 5 as a mark of the birth anniversary of the former president of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. On this occasion, YS Jagan praised the efforts of the teachers in making the children responsible citizens.



YS Jagan wrote on his Twitter handle that Teachers play a crucial role in imparting knowledge to the students, nurture them and shape their future to reach high levels. He said education is the only eternal asset that one can have. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former President, Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, I wish all teachers a Happy Teacher's Day, " tweeted CM YS Jagan.









Earlier on Saturday, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan also extended wishes to the teachers on the eve of Teachers Day. The Governor lauded the efforts of teachers in fulfilling their academic responsibilities by conducting online digital classes for students, even in the face of the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.