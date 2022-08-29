YS Jagan wishes the Telugu people on the Telugu Language Day

On the occasion of Telugu Language Day, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS. Jagan (CM Jagan) wished the people of the state. He recalled the services of Gidugu Ramamurthy on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He said that it is a matter of pride to celebrate the birth anniversary of the versatile Gidugu Ramamurthy as Telugu Language Day.

He is credited with bringing Telugu literature and the beauty of the Telugu language to the common man. To this extent, CM Jagan tweeted on Twitter. He said Gidugu Ramamurthy's services to the development of the Telugu language are unforgettable. He is a great genius who removed the textualism in the Telugu language and introduced pragmatism.

Meanwhile, Rajat Bhargava, Special Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Language and Culture, has announced that the birth anniversary of Gidugu Ramamurthy, the leader of practical linguistics, will be officially celebrated on August 29. He said that Rammurthy brought the Telugu text which was critical in the scriptural language into the colloquial language. He expressed happiness that Gidugu Ramamurthy is the one who gave the world the beauty of the language.