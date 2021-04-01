YS Jagan writes to parents seeking opinion on providing laptops under Amma Vodi scheme

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which has been implementing Jagananna Amma Vodi a cash benefit scheme to the parents who send their children to school has decided to provide laptops in lieu of cash if the mothers of eligible students wish from the 2021–22 academic year. CM Jagan wrote letters to the mothers seeking their opinion. The decision will be communicated to all eligible mothers and cash and laptops will be provided with their approval. This letter will be presented to all mothers of students in grades 9–12 to find out their opinion.



The government has decided that the letter written by the Chief Minister should be printed by DCEBs by April 10 and must be submitted to the heads of public and private high schools and principals of colleges by April 15. The HMs of public and private schools and college principals will meet with students in grades 9–12 on April 19 to explain the contents of the CM's letter while students then had to take the letter home and show it to their mothers and guardians and write their opinion on the letter. The letter must be returned to Head Masters and principals by April 22 who will submit the content of the acceptance letter provided by the students on the Amma Vodi website by April 26. Those acceptance documents should be kept in school and college record.

The branded laptops, which will be provided to the students will come with dual core (equivalent processor), 4GB RAM, 500GB hard disk, 14-inch screen, Windows 10 (STF), Microsoft OpenOffice warranty, 3 years. Replacement or repair will be done by the concerned company through the village secretariat within 7 days if required. Special software (mobile device management) is installed to prevent malicious / harmful websites and their effects on children.

As more and more laptops are being bought, which is priced at around Rs 25,000 - Rs 27,000 in the market will be offered for just Rs 18,500.