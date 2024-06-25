  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan Writes to Speaker, asks to consider leader of opposition status

YS Jagan Writes to Speaker, asks to consider leader of opposition status
x

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

Former Chief Minister and YCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sent a letter to AP Assembly Speaker Ayyannapatrudu regarding the issue of opposition status in the Assembly.

Former Chief Minister and YCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sent a letter to AP Assembly Speaker Ayyannapatrudu regarding the issue of opposition status in the Assembly. Jagan expressed his concerns about not being given the status of Leader of the Opposition, despite his party having the most seats in the opposition.

In the letter, Jagan pointed out that according to the law, the party with the most seats in the opposition should be given the status of opposition, without any requirement of having a certain percentage of seats. He mentioned that this provision has been followed in both Parliament and the former united Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan also raised concerns about the hostile attitude shown towards him by the ruling coalition and the Speaker. He referenced a video where the Speaker had allegedly made remarks towards him,

Jagan emphasized that having the status of opposition is crucial for voicing public issues effectively and requested the Speaker to reconsider the decision. He highlighted that being recognized as the opposition party would provide legal participation in the Assembly's activities, allowing for strong advocacy on behalf of the public.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X