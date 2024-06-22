Live
- Amitabh Kant highlights urgent need to improve urban air quality
- T20 World Cup: Harbhajan backs Indian team to bring title home, says 'boys are in great touch'
- Palakkad assembly bypoll: BJP scouts for candidates after Metro Man Sreedharan backs out
- Pro-OBC quota activists suspend hunger strike after talks with Bhujbal-led delegation
- T20 World Cup: England have to adapt to playing on slower pitches, says Nasser Hussain
- Metro project in Madhya Pradesh will complete by 2027: CM Mohan Yadav
- T20 World Cup: India are going to fix opening problem against Bangladesh, feels Lara
- 60 foreign nationals held in Afghanistan's jails
- WTT Contender Lagos: Sreeja, Sutirtha, Ayhika script history in Nigeria, storm into semis
- Silchar to Shanghai: Assam grocer's son to represent India at global bartending slugfest
Just In
YS Jagan's convoy escaped major accident in Kadapa district
Highlights
Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy narrowly escaped an accident as his convoy made its way to Pulivendula from Kadapa airport
Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy narrowly escaped an accident as his convoy made its way to Pulivendula from Kadapa airport. The incident occurred near Narasaram Palli, where a crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the politician.
As people surged towards YS Jagan, his convoy was forced to make a sudden stop due to which another vehicle collided with a vehicle in the convoy. However, no injuries were reported in the accident.
This was Jagan's first visit to his constituency after the Andhra Pradesh general election results. He had traveled from his residence in Tadepalli to Gannavaram airport before making his way to Kadapa airport.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS