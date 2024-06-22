YS Jagan's convoy escaped major accident in Kadapa district

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy narrowly escaped an accident as his convoy made its way to Pulivendula from Kadapa airport. The incident occurred near Narasaram Palli, where a crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the politician.

As people surged towards YS Jagan, his convoy was forced to make a sudden stop due to which another vehicle collided with a vehicle in the convoy. However, no injuries were reported in the accident.

This was Jagan's first visit to his constituency after the Andhra Pradesh general election results. He had traveled from his residence in Tadepalli to Gannavaram airport before making his way to Kadapa airport.