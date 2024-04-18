Live
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Tests New 'Private Mention' Feature for Status Updates
- Grandeur marks Rama Navami at Ramatheertham temple
- YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra begins at Thetali
- Mega Star Chiranjeevi felicitates Maharshi Raghava's milestone 100th Blood Donation at Chiranjeevi Blood Bank
- VSAT 2024 results released
- National Exercise Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Nara Lokesh's nomination to be filed by NDA leaders today
- Google Dismisses 28 Employees for Protesting Contract with Israel called Project Nimbus
- Poor quality meals served in Gurukulas: BRS leader
- BRS a sinking ship, set to come a distant 3rd in LS polls: Surveys
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra starting from Thetali begins. The trip will take passengers through Tanuku, Ravulapalem, and Jonnada before reaching Pottilanka.
The bus yatra will continue its journey towards ST Rajapuram, passing through Kadiapulanka, Vemagiri, Morampudi Junction, Tadithota Junction, Church Centre, Devi Chowk, Paper Mill Centre, Dewan Cheruvu, and Rajanagaram.
