YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra begins at Thetali

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra starting from Thetali begins. The trip will take passengers through...

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra starting from Thetali begins. The trip will take passengers through Tanuku, Ravulapalem, and Jonnada before reaching Pottilanka.

The bus yatra will continue its journey towards ST Rajapuram, passing through Kadiapulanka, Vemagiri, Morampudi Junction, Tadithota Junction, Church Centre, Devi Chowk, Paper Mill Centre, Dewan Cheruvu, and Rajanagaram.

