- Himachal mulls to bring law to curb corruption: Sukhu
- Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashes out at BJP-RSS
- GAIL Q3 profit flares up to Rs 2,842.62 crore, interim dividend declared
- Futuristic innovations changing the whisky market in 2024
- Delhi HC orders WhatsApp, Telegram to remove fraudulent groups misusing VC firms' trademarks
- Raj govt fixes website bugs exposing residents’ sensitive Jan Aadhaar info
- Maha set for RS polls to 6 seats amid a splintered political spectrum
- MVA calls Nitish Kumar ‘biggest Palturam’; exit won’t impact INDIA bloc
- Calcutta High Court allows termination of rape victim's 23-week pregnancy
- Bajaj Finance Q3 net grows to Rs 3,177.39 crore
YS Sharmila claims she has shares in Sakshi
In a recent statement, YS Sharmila, the chief of the political party APPC (YSR Congress Party), made sensational comments about Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Sharmila claimed that she has a half share in Sakshi, a popular regional magazine owned by the Reddy family.
Furthermore, Sharmila expressed her discontent with the negative news being spread against her in Sakshi magazine. She alleged that the publication was intentionally spreading unfavorable news about her.
Additionally, Sharmila voiced her frustration with Jagan constantly referring to her as a thief. She stated that Jagan's repeated accusations were angering her.
These comments by Sharmila indicate a potential rift between her and her brother, Jagan Mohan Reddy. Their relationship seems strained as Sharmila claims ownership in a media outlet controlled by the Reddy family and expresses dissatisfaction with Jagan's statements about her.