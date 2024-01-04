YS Sharmila's entry will strengthen Congress party, says AP PCC chief

Gidugu Rudra Raju, the AP PCC chief, made interesting comments regarding YS Sharmila's joining the Congress Party. He met with AP Congress leaders at the AICC office in Delhi, where various important issues were discussed. The focus of the meeting was on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the Bharat Nyaya Yatra.



Rudra Raju expressed his belief that Sharmila's entry will bring strength to the Congress party and that all the Congress leaders welcomed her joining. He stated that the decision on the responsibilities to be given to Sharmila will be made by the superiors.

Rudra Raju further noted that many leaders, activists, and former MLAs from different parties are joining the Congress party to strengthen it. He mentioned that a review meeting will be organized in the state with the in-charge, as the organization has previously strengthened the party.

Sharmila's decision to join the Congress party, according to Rudra Raju, is to support AICC chief Rahul Gandhi in becoming the Prime Minister. He emphasized that everyone, including Sharmila, will work together for the Congress party, and he is ready to give up his post for the sake of the party.

He said that the primary goal is to defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level. Rudra Raju acknowledged that his sacrifice pales in comparison to the sacrifices made by the Gandhi family, but he stated that he has worked for the party as a committed worker.