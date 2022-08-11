YS Vijayamma escapes a major accident after car tyre exploded in Kurnool

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother Vijayamma escaped a major accident that happened when the tire of the car she was traveling burst. Vijayamma was not injured in this incident as the driver managed to control the car which went out of control when both the tires of the car exploded at the same time.



Vijayamma came to Kurnool to visit Aypapureddy's family, a friend of YS Rajasekhar Reddy. While going from there, two tires of the car she was traveling in exploded near the Gutti petrol station. The car lost control and fell down the road. The driver was able to avoid a big accident by controlling the car cleverly.

However, no one was injured in the accident. From there, Vijayamma went to Hyderabad in another car., Recently, TDP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy's son died when two tires of the car he was traveling in met with an accident in Alampur chowrasta.