YS Vijayamma resigns as YSRCP Honourary President, to support Sharmila

YS Vijayamma resigned from the post of Honorary President of YSRCP. Vijayamma announced that she is stepping down from the post of Honorary President at the YCP Plenary. Vijayamma said that she will support Sharmila, who has formed a party in Telangana, as she is fighting alone. As a mother, she said that she will support both her children.

Vijayamma said that Sharmila and Jagan are representatives of different parties in different states. She said that she will support Sharmila politically and decided to resign from the post of Honorary President of YSRCP to avoid distortions and criticism.

Vijayamma said that she never thought such a day would come. Vijayamma said that she was there for her son when he was in trouble and now that Sharmila is in trouble, she has decided to stand by her daughter. Vijayamma said that Sharmila is fighting alone for her father's ambition and that she is quitting YSRCP to support her.