YS Viveka murder: Not done anything wrong, will fight for justice, says YS Avinash Reddy

After attending CBI inquiry on Friday over YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, YS Avinash Reddy spoke to media and alleged that CBI investigation in the case is not going forward in a right direction and troubling the innocent people with false evidence.

Stating that he remained quiet despite many allegations, YS Avinash Reddy said that YS Vivekananda Reddy has conducted door-to-door campaign on behalf and of him and clarified that he has done nothing wrong. The Kadapa MP said he fight the legal battle untill the real culprits come out.

Avinash Reddy fumed at CBI stating that the investigative agency is leaking the details of the probe to his cousin YS Sunitha and a section of media. He said that he moved Telangana High Court as the CBI has not heeded to his request of recording the inquiry.