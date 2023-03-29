YS Viveka murder: Supreme Court express displeasure on retaining Ram Singh as CBI investigation officer

The hearing on the petition filed by Tulasamma the wife of accused Sivashankar Reddy to replace the CBI investigation officer in YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder continued today (Wednesday) in the Supreme Court. The bench that investigated this petition made interesting comments.



The Supreme Court expressed anguish over the delay in the investigation. With the subsequent developments, the CBI suggested another name while retaining Ram Singh as the investigating officer. However, Justice MR Shah said that when there is no progress in the investigation of Viveka's murder case.. there is no point in continuing the CBI officer Ram Singh.

On the other hand, Tulasamma has requested in the said petition that her husband Sivashankar Reddy be granted bail as the investigation is getting delayed. Responding to this issue, the court made it clear to the petitioner that it will look into the issue of bail and issue orders in this regard in the afternoon.