YSR Asara funds distributed in 41 communities in Kadiri
Highlights
A sum of Rs. 36,27,850:00 was presented to 41 communities in the YSR Asara program today. The program was led by Divan Vali, the Sarpanches of Durbarala Mandal, with Diwan Vali as the Chief Guest. BS Maqbool, the YSRCP MLA candidate for Kadiri Constituency, also attended the event.
Other notable figures present included local leaders Kulasekhar Reddy DK and Avula Giridhar Reddy, former minister Shakir, CEC members Pula Srinivas Reddy and Vajra Bhaskara Reddy, and Kadiri Municipal Chairman Pariki Nazimunnisa Sadhik. The program also had the presence of women and family members of YSRCP.
