YSR Congress MLA candidate B.S. Maqbool urges voters to support CM Jagan's efforts in education sector

During an election campaign in Allagundu Gram Panchayat, Kadiri YSR Congress MLA candidate B.S. Maqbool highlighted the important role Chief Minister Jagan has played in modernizing schools and bringing radical changes in the education sector. Maqbool urged voters to support the YSR Congress Party Government, which has provided necessary facilities to students such as books, uniforms, shoes, and more.

He praised Jagan for depositing the Amma Odi scheme funds directly into the bank accounts of every child's mother to ensure that the education of poor children faces no obstacles. Maqbool also acknowledged the government's efforts in encouraging higher education by providing funds for accommodation and education for college students.

Furthermore, Jagan's establishment of 17 medical colleges at low cost has significantly improved the state's education sector, particularly for medical students. The event was attended by various state leaders and party members, including Hindupuram Parliament Election Observers and Assembly Election Incharge.