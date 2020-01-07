Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress specify its stand on CAA: Congress state general secretary SK Nazir Ahmadh

YSR Congress specify its stand on CAA: Congress state general secretary SK Nazir Ahmadh
Highlights

Congress party state general secretary SK.Nazir Ahmadh alleged that YSR Congress is adopting double standards over CAA issue.

Kadapa: Congress party state general secretary SK.Nazir Ahmadh alleged that YSR Congress is adopting double standards over CAA issue.

Addressing press conference here on Tuesday the congress leader recalled that YSR congress has extended it support to the BJP lead NDA government at the time CAA making Act in the parliament.

He said that after severe pressure expressed from Muslim minorities, the government appears to be temporarily withdrawn it decision.

He said as part of this game plan Rajampet MP Midhun Reddy participated along with Railway Kodur MLA K.Srinivasulu participated in the rally conducted against CAA yesterday in Railway kodur.

He said if YSR Congress is really clear on in extending support to CAA it should pass resolution at the floor of assembly.

PCC joint secretary K.Chandrasekhar Reddy party district president J.Nagaraju, Sevadal district chairman C.Charles and others were present

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
We aren8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT

We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India

Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed


Top