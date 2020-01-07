YSR Congress specify its stand on CAA: Congress state general secretary SK Nazir Ahmadh

Kadapa: Congress party state general secretary SK.Nazir Ahmadh alleged that YSR Congress is adopting double standards over CAA issue.

Addressing press conference here on Tuesday the congress leader recalled that YSR congress has extended it support to the BJP lead NDA government at the time CAA making Act in the parliament.

He said that after severe pressure expressed from Muslim minorities, the government appears to be temporarily withdrawn it decision.

He said as part of this game plan Rajampet MP Midhun Reddy participated along with Railway Kodur MLA K.Srinivasulu participated in the rally conducted against CAA yesterday in Railway kodur.

He said if YSR Congress is really clear on in extending support to CAA it should pass resolution at the floor of assembly.

PCC joint secretary K.Chandrasekhar Reddy party district president J.Nagaraju, Sevadal district chairman C.Charles and others were present