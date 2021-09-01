YSR Death Anniversary: Here are welfare schemes and lesser-known facts of this people's leader
YSR Death Anniversary: Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the former chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh death anniversary falls today i.e September 2 who died in a helicopter crash in 2009.
YSR Death Anniversary: Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the former chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh death anniversary falls today i.e September 2 who died in a helicopter crash in 2009. The legendary former chief minister has went on to become the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh after many struggles. He worked hard when the Congress party was in opposition from 1999 to 2004. One of the main aspects padayatra has fetched him the great success in defeating the then TDP which is holding a strong position in the state. YS Rajasekhara Reddy has become a popular leader and made his mark among the poor people with the implementation of many schemes.