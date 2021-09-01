YSR Death Anniversary: Here are welfare schemes and lesser-known facts of this people's leader

YSR took no time after winning the 2004 elections and started implementing the promises. On the very first day, he provided free electricity for farmers followed by a health scheme for rural people living below the poverty line under the name Rajiv Aarogyasri, which has become popular across the country. Many such schemes elevated the position of YSR and got him success once again in the 2009 general elections.

Lesser known facts of YSR:

Despite being the chief minister, he excelled as a common man and was available to the people 24/7. It is to be believed that the former chief minister used to give time to people and meet them in the wee hours, which has made him more popular among the masses. Irrespective of the political affiliation, caste, and creed, he used to give ample time to meet those who are seeking help from the government. Another aspect of him was the launch of 'Racha Banda', which is a program used to take the grievances from the public in villages and to see whether the welfare schemes reaching every household.

Welfare schemes implemented by YS Rajasekhara Reddy

Under the YSR regime, the state has moved towards alall-aroundevelopment and revolutionary changes have taken place in all fields. Government schemes were made available to all the beneficiaries. Take a look at a few schemes which were introduced by the people's leader…

Intending to provide free medical treatment to the poor and low-income groups even for major ailments, YSR has become a healthcare provider for the people. The scheme has been implementing in 18 states.

104 Mobile Hospitals

YSR launched the scheme intending to get medical personnel in ambulances to remote areas to perform routine medical check-ups and administer free medicines to patients. The scheme has benefitted millions of people living in villages and suffering from and not being able to go to hospitals.

Pavala Vaddi loan scheme for SHG

By the time YSR became the chief minister, each bank was charging interest rates ranging from 12.25 per cent to 14.25 per cent per borrower. This high interest was a heavy burden on the farmers and women of the DWACRA community. The then YS government boldly embarked on the Pavala Vaddi scheme to reduce the interest burden on them. Inspired by that scheme, the current zero interest scheme has also come into effect.

Prior to 2004, only 19 lakh people in the erstwhile AP were entitled to old age and widow's pension with Rs. 70. Under these circumstances, Rajasekhara Reddy, who took over as the Chief Minister, paid Rs. 200 pension was provided.

Abhaya Hastam

YSR created the 'Abhaya Hastam' scheme with the aim of providing adequate income security to women members of savings societies in the wake of banks refusing to lend to them after the age of 60. A few days later he died but the plan continued. The scheme aims to enable DWACRA women to pay Rs 1 per day to the insurance company at the rate of Rs 1 per day in their name by the government. Those who make such payments will get a maximum of Rs. 2,600 pension.

To provide free higher education to all students, the YSR Fee Reimbursement Scheme has been launched at a cost of Rs. 2000 crores. It then reached Rs 5,000 crore for 2012–13. Every year over 30 lakh students are able to study with Fee Reimbursement.

Here we end up and pay tributes to late YS Rajasekhara Reddy.