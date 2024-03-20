YSR dist police conduct flag marches in vulnerable villages

Kadapa: As the general elections draw near, the YSR district police in collaboration with Central armed forces organised flag marches in various parts of the district on Tuesday to ensure a peaceful electoral environment.

District SP Siddharth Kaushal laid emphasis on maintaining law and order during the elections and urged the people to cooperate with law enforcement authorities. He said the police would ensure that citizens can exercise their right to vote freely and without fear. Following the directions of the SP, flag marches were conducted in vulnerable villages in Jammalamadugu constituency including Kalamalla, Chinna Dandluru, Illuru, and Malepadu by the Central armed forces personnel. Similar marches were also carried out at Nagireddy Palli, Buggala Palli, Gudavandla Palli, Papasaheb Peta, Busireddy Palli, and Narasanna Gari Palli villages under CK Dinne constituency.

The marches were aimed to reassure the people of their safety and security during the electoral process. Local police officers, along with Central armed forces personnel actively participated in the flag marches demonstrating the collective commitment to ensuring peaceful elections in the district.