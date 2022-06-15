YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme boon to farmers

Sri Sathya Sai district : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released compensation under the YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme for the 2021 kharif season at Chenne Kothapalli village in Sri Sathya Sai district. An amount of Rs 2,977 crore was remitted into the accounts of 15.61 lakh farmers of Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts who lost their crops due to natural calamities during the 2021 kharif season under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) option.

The lists of eligible candidates are being displayed in the Village Secretariats with emphasis on transparency and ensuring that farmers need not run around government offices or middlemen. Insurance amounts for the crop losses incurred during any season are credited directly to the farmers' accounts at the end of that season. The YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme was introduced by the AP government in 2019 where farmers need not pay premium to get coverage for crop losses due to natural calamities.

As per the Chief Minister's instructions crop insurance payment was the farmers' right and directed that it should be granted at the earliest to provide relief to the farmer who lost their crop due to natural calamities in order to make them continue cultivation in the next season. The Agriculture department has kept track of crop loss through an e-crop database which is published in the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs). The database is updated after feedback from farmers. The Chief Minister also said that no eligible farmer was to be left out of the ambit of this scheme. The e-crop is registered and an acknowledgement receipt is given at the time of sowing the crop. Crop damage is evaluated in a