YSR govt destroyed Andhra Pradesh: Yanamala

Amaravati: Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy totally ruined Andhra Pradesh, which was once marching on the path of progress.



The former finance minister said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is resorting to deceptive campaigns and is creating religious and regional differences among the people of the state only to divert public attention from his failures. He has destroyed the state in these three-and-half years which was built with much hard work by the visionary N Chandrabbau Naidu, Ramakrishnudu said.

The TDP politburo member said that bringing to a halt the Polavaram project, which is the lifeline of the people of Andhra Pradesh, is the classic example of the atrocious rule of Jagan Reddy.

He claimed that the people are eagerly waiting to bid goodbye to the YSRCP rule. Whenever the elections are conducted, it is certain that the YSRCP candidates will not get back even their deposits, he said.

The TDP leader said that the farmers in the state are feeling insecure as the schemes like zero interest and crop loans are not being implemented properly forcing the farmers to go for private loans. Metres are being fixed for agricultural pump sets which have become a heavy burden on the farmers, he felt.

Recalling that over 12 lakh farmers were extended farm loans during the TDP regime, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that not even two lakh farmers are sanctioned loans now. Highest number of farmer suicides have been reported from the state and this speaks volumes about the assistance being extended to farming sector, he said.

The TDP leader alleged Jagan has completely neglected the key sectors like education, medicare and farming. He remarked that the Chief Minister is showing more interest in changing the names of the organisations than developing these sectors.

Andhra Pradesh, which was in the fourth place in the National Health Index released by the NITI Aayog in 2017-18, has now fallen to the 10th place and major hospitals in the state are not honouring the Arogyasri cards, he pointed out.

The YSRCP government is blatantly projecting lies with regard to the loans and the development, Ramakrishnudu said adding that the ongoing irrigation project works have come to a standstill.

Though the TDP government had ensured that there were no queues before the ration shops in any part of the state, now the situation is totally different, he stated. Except for rice, no other product is being supplied by the ration shops now, he said.