YSR Nethanna Nestham: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy comes to rescue of distressed weavers

Ongole: All eligible weavers in the district receive financial assistance under YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme, informed Prakasam Collector Pravin Kumar on Tuesday.

As many as 7,247 weavers living in 28 mandals of the district got Rs 17.39 crore in their accounts for the third consecutive year on Tuesday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy transferred the financial assistance into the bank accounts of the eligible weavers from his camp office in Tadepalli. Collector Pravin Kumar, Chirala MLA Karanam Balarama Krishnamurthy, Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu, Joint Collector K Krishnaveni also participated in the videoconference with the Chief Minister and presented the cheques to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the government is extending a helping hand to the handloom weavers to live with honour in society. He explained that handloom weavers are living in 28 mandals of the district and 7,184 of them received Rs 24,000 each, a total of Rs 17.25 crore in their bank accounts for the first year of implementation of the YSR NethannaNestham, in 2019-20. He said that 7,514 beneficiaries received Rs 18.03 crore for the second year during 2020-21 and 7,247 weavers received Rs 17.39 crore for the second year for 2021-22 on Tuesday.

He also announced that the chief minister has provided another opportunity for the eligible weavers who failed to apply for the YSR Nethanna Nestham in time, and advised them to contact the village and ward secretariats or societies for the application. He ordered the handlooms AD to see the scheme is implemented for all eligible beneficiaries and redress any issues by inspecting at the field level.

The handlooms and textiles assistant director B Uday Kumar, BC Corporation ED M Venkateswara Rao and others also participated in the programme.