YSR Pension Kanuka Pension Week held Hindupur

In the "YSR Pension Kanuka Pension Week" held at Hindupur municipal office, Deepika, the in-charge of Hindupur Constituency, participated as the chief guest. During the program, Mrs. Deepika spoke and wished the people of the state and the constituency a Happy New Year. She announced that the government had gifted the increased pension amount of Rs. 3,000 to various categories of beneficiaries such as elderly, single women, widows, disabled people, weavers, stonemasons, matsa, tanners, and AIDS patients.

Mrs. Deepika emphasized the trustworthiness of the state government and how they had fulfilled their promise of gradually increasing the pensions to Rs. 3,000. Going forward, grandparents will receive a pension of Rs. 3,000 every month under the YSR pension scheme. She also mentioned that Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country that provides a pension of Rs. 3,000.

The program was attended by various officials including the Municipal Commissioner Pramod Kumar, Rashtra Reddy Corporation Director Janardhan Reddy, Municipal Chair Person Indraja, Vice Chairman Balram Reddy, and several councilors. Additionally, there were representatives from different organizations and leaders present at the program. This included leaders from YSRCP, activists, secretariat conveners, householders, and volunteers. Overall, the program aimed to highlight the government's efforts in providing increased pensions and to celebrate the beneficiaries.