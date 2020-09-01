YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus scheme will cover 1.29L children in Chittoor

Chittoor: The YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus scheme, to be launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday from Amaravati, will cover 1.29 lakh children in the age group of 3-6 years and 74,076 pregnant women in Chittoor district, according to Dr N B Gupta, District Collector.



Assets of proteinised food packets distribution programme under the new scheme would be held at Municipal Corporation YSR Bhavan on Tuesday in which District In-charge Minister M Goutham Reddy, Deputy Chief Minster K Narayana Swamy, Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, MP N Reddappa and others would participate, he added.

Addressing the tahsildars meet at a video-conference held at Collectorate on Monday, he said scheme would be introduced in 21 ICDS Projects in Chittoor district.

"The objective of introducing YSR Pooshana Plus scheme is to protect the children and maternal mothers, pregnant women from protein deficiency. All the Anganwadi teachers and workers would play a vital role in this regard. The rate of Maternal and Mortality should be made zero in the district. Steps should be taken for improving the institutional deliveries," he added.