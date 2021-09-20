YSRC leaders on cloud nine in Nellore

Nellore: As anticipated, the ruling party showed its might in the Parishad elections in the district. The results declared on Sunday indicated the opposition had only 5.5 per cent of share in MPTC polls and zero per cent share in ZPTCs. Consequently, YSRCP leaders are on cloud nine as their candidates won a major portion of seats in ZPTC/MPTC results declared on Sunday. Out of 46 ZPTC seats, 12 have been elected unanimously and elections were conducted for 34 seats and the YSRCP has bagged the total seats giving no space for the opposition. Further, out of 554 MPTC seats, 188 were unanimous and elections were conducted for 362 seats. The ruling party bagged 500 MPTC seats, both unanimous of 188 and elected 312, and the TDP supported candidates bagged only 31 seats giving a discouragement to the party cadre. Independents showed good performance when compared to the BJP, JSP and CPI. BJP candidates bagged 2 seats, JSP 1, CPI 3 and independents won 13 seats.

The ruling party bagged majority MPTC seats at Bogole, Indukurpet, Kondapuram, Kovur, Podalakur, Sydapuram, TP Gudur, Varikuntapadu, Venkatachalam, Vidavaluru and Vinjamur. TDP has its nominal presence in Allur, AS Pet, Atmakur, Chittamuru, Duttaluru, Gudur, Indukurpet, Kaligiri, Kaluvoya, Kavali, Kota, Kovur, Marripadu, Naidupet, Sangam, Sydapuram, Tada, TP Gudur and Venkatachalam mandals. Interestingly, independents won at Bogole, BR Palem, Gudur, Kavali, Kota, Seetharampuram, Sydapuram, Udayagiri and Vinjamur mandals.

Counting started in the district at 8 am and continued till 4 pm. Police informed that there were no disturbances at any place in connection with the counting. Ruling party leaders celebrated at the district office located in Magunta layout and also at the Nellore Rural legislator's office.

Further, District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu informed on Sunday while interacting with media that they were conducting MPP elections on September 24 and ZP Chairman election on September 25. He said they had completed the counting process successfully in a peaceful manner.