YSRCP accused of spreading hatred between castes

Mangalagiri: TDP MLA Mantena Rama Raju on Thursday asserted that the ruling YSRCP leaders had no moral right to accuse former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of creating rift between castes considering how the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was known for extreme caste bias.

Rama Raju said that it was Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who was using ulterior tactics to divide castes and thereby to draw unwarranted political advantage. Unfortunately, the YSRCP leaders like Housing Minister Ch Sri Ranganadha Raju had no courage to question their Chief Minister when he was giving too much importance to his own caste in appointment of people to top positions and nominated posts.

In a statement here, the TDP MLA demanded Minister Sri Ranganadha Raju to explain whether questioning the failures of the YSRCP government would amount to criticising one particular caste. It was not correct to apply caste bias to all other parties when it was the YSRCP which was suffering from this disease. Chief Minister Jagan has given 822 nominated posts to his own caste. Did Sri Ranganatha Raju ever ask for one important post for his caste?

Rama Raju asked whether the YSRCP government made any efforts for the development of the Kshatriyas in the past two years.

The anti-Kshatriya policy of the Chief Minister was evident from how a Kshatriya MP was not being allowed to visit his own Parliamentary constituency for over 15 months.

It was clear from this how this government has been targeting the Kshatriyas. When the YSRCP leaders would talk about caste matters, it would be like the devils quoting from the scriptures.

Minister Sri Ranganatha Raju should answer why he did not condemn when fellow Minister Velampalli Srinivas has used derogatory language against Ashok Gajapathi Raju with total disrespect for the royal family he hails from.